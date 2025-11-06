San Luis Obispo County felon sentenced to life in prison

November 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County man was sentenced this week to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of felony DUI.

SLO County Superior Court Judge Crystal Seiler sentenced 48-year-old Ryan James Johnson to serve 14 years in prison for felony DUI and a life sentence plus 25 years to life under California’s well-established Three Strikes Law.

On Dec. 27, 2023, Johnson drove northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo while high on methamphetamine and marijuana, ultimately crashing into multiple vehicles. One elderly victim, Pamela Mays, suffered a major compound leg fracture.

Johnson fled the scene but was later arrested and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Johnson then left the hospital without approval from arresting officers. He was arrested the day after leaving the hospital at his home where he was once again under the influence.

Johnson’s extensive criminal history includes conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, narcotics possession, DUI, residential burglary, and two counts of robbery involving multiple victims during a home invasion.

In that home invasion, Johnson acted as the mastermind, organizing armed accomplices for a violent robbery that resulted in a fatal shooting.

“Today’s sentence sends a strong message that violent, repeat offenders will be held accountable in San Luis Obispo County,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “The Three Strikes Law remains a vital and effective tool—ensuring that the most persistent, unrepentant criminals are taken off our streets. By imposing severe penalties for repeat violent felons, we protect our community and deter others from engaging in similar lawless conduct.”

