SLO County gas prices continue rising, find lowest costs

November 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Pushed by refinery issues in California, gas prices are up throughout the nation. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose two cents last week to $4.93 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose five cents to $4.70. Nationally, gas prices increased four cents to $3.07 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.89. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.24 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.25 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.33 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.33 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.39 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.41 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.41 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.45

