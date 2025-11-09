Paso Robles touted as California’s coolest wine region

November 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Bay Area reporter describes Paso Robles as California’s coolest wine region after taking a train to spend a weekend in a city know for its wineries, restaurants and night life, according to the San Francisco Standard.

The article describes Paso Robles as the epicenter of California’s ‘other’ wine country, the Central Coast. However, the article notes that younger people are not drinking as much wine leading to a decline in wine sales.

Even so, the article describes Paso Robles as a “high-end travel destination,” with Michelin-starred restaurants and a walkable downtown.

“Fine dining is another area of growth. Of California’s four Michelin-starred restaurants not located in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, two — Six Test Kitchen and The Restaurant at Justin — are in Paso.” according to San Francisco Standard. “Just off the square, the Paso Robles Inn, among the city’s most historic properties, scored a big win when prolific chef Charlie Palmer signed a deal to take over its steakhouse.”

