CHP ringing in New Year with increased patrols

December 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During a statewide New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period, California Highway Patrol officers will be on the watch for people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and for speeding.

From 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. on New Years Day, CHP officers plan to focus on the most dangerous behaviors on California roadways. During last year’s New Year’s enforcement period, the CHP reported 10 fatal crashes and 481 arrests statewide for driving under the influence.

“While New Year’s is a time for celebration, the CHP encourages drivers to follow traffic laws, slow down, and always drive sober,” according to the CHP. “Officers are prepared to stop reckless and impaired driving, which is one of the top preventable causes of crashes.”

