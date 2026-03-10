San Luis Obispo doubling fines again for Saint Fratty’s Day

March 10, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of San Luis Obispo has again expanded the days it is doubling fines for rowdy parties and alcohol offenses associated with Saint Fratty’s Day.

SLO’s safety enhancement zone took effect Friday at midnight and extended until March 9. The safety enhancement zone will resume March 13 through March 16 and March 17 through March 18.

During those periods, fines are doubled for noise violations, public urination and open containers — starting at $700 — as well as unruly gatherings — starting at $1,000. Police will not issue warnings for noise violations or unruly gatherings.

On March 16, 2024, an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people gathered near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus for the annual Saint Fratty’s Day celebration. Students damaged dorms, broke glass and left trash throughout the area.

Last year, city and Cal Poly officials attempted to end large outdoor Saint Fratty’s Day parties in the neighborhoods near the campus. Cal Poly hosted a 6 a.m. music festival that attracted thousands of students.

Upon leaving the concert, students encountered large numbers of police officers and sheriff’s deputies ordering students to stay off the roadways. The large police presence and blocked streets led many students to head to the bars in downtown SLO or back home.

This year, Cal Poly is again hosting an on-campus concert to draw crowds away from neighborhoods and give students an alternative to street parties. The sold-out Morning on the Green concert will begin at 4:45 a.m. on March 14 at Cal Poly’s Sports Complex Lower Fields.

