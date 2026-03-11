Why I voted to rein in Trump’s war powers

March 11, 2026

OPINION by CONGRESSMAN SALUD CARBAJAL

President Trump promised to put Americans first and end foreign wars, but his actions in Iran clearly break those promises.

The American people want solutions to the issues close to home, such as addressing the high cost of living. They do not want to be dragged into another reckless and endless war in the Middle East that risks the lives of U.S. service members and innocent civilians.

That’s why, last week, I voted in support of legislation to rein in Trump’s war powers.

While Trump focuses his attention abroad, I recently spent time traveling across the Central Coast speaking with many of you about the affordability crisis in our country and what we can do to fix it.

On the first stop of my affordability tour, I visited City Farm SLO to hear how Trump’s and Republicans’ SNAP cuts and tariffs are hurting small farmers and increasing food insecurity in our communities. I remain committed to supporting local agriculture, protecting nutrition programs, and lowering costs so that local farmers and families can thrive.

While in San Luis Obispo, I also met with students at Cuesta College to hear how the affordability crisis is impacting them too. From rising housing costs to student debt, too many college kids are being priced out of opportunity.

I recently introduced a bill to increase the Pell Grant and deliver the financial relief our young people need to start a brighter future.

During my last stop in SLO County, I spoke with healthcare providers from the SLO Noor Foundation about the ‘big ugly bill’ and its role in raising health insurance costs.

Under this disastrous bill, 17 million people are set to lose their health insurance or see higher premiums. Americans deserve better, and I promise to continue fighting for a system that prioritizes patients over profits.

On the last day of my affordability tour, I connected with caregivers from CommUnify’s Storyteller Children’s Center in Santa Barbara to discuss the ongoing childcare crisis. Since taking office, the Trump administration has laid off thousands of childcare workers and blocked billions of dollars in funding for these programs.

Affordable, accessible childcare is essential for both children and families, and I will continue to prioritize legislation that increases child care slots and pays caregivers fairly.

My affordability tour concluded at Los Agaves Restaurant, where I talked to the owners about how tariffs and other policy changes are affecting their business. Rising costs on imported goods and ingredients are driving up prices for restaurants and patrons. It is essential that we enact policies that support

local entrepreneurs and keep our economy strong.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...