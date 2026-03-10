Give President Donald Trump the time he needs

March 10, 2026

OPINION by ROMAN MEDEIROS

Generation Z has rightfully embraced an isolationist foreign policy stance, forged in the crucible of repeated betrayals by Washington’s interventionist class. For too long, neo-conservative war hawks—figures like Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Senator Tom Cotton, and Mike Waltz—have pushed for American entanglement in every conceivable global conflict, cloaking profit-driven motives in lofty talk of “spreading democracy” while monetizing the tragic loss of innocent lives.

In opposition stand the true advocates of restraint: Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rand Paul, and Donald Trump, whose consistent America First approach has resonated profoundly with a generation exhausted by endless deception.

Trump’s campaigns triumphed with Gen-Z because he boldly pledged—and delivered—”no new wars,” rejecting the neoconservative obsession with regime change and nation-building.

Past administrations lied relentlessly: George W. Bush and Dick Cheney fabricated pretexts for the catastrophic Iraq War, launching invasions based on nonexistent weapons of mass destruction. Barack Obama escalated drone warfare across at least seven nations—Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan—while presiding over perpetual conflict every single day of his presidency and admitting Libya’s chaos as his greatest mistake.

Joe Biden oversaw the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, massive aid fueling the ongoing Ukraine proxy war, extensive support for Israel amid regional escalations, retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed militias, and continued counterterrorism operations.

The human and economic devastation is undeniable.

Brown University’s Costs of War Project estimates 900,000 to 940,000 direct deaths in post-9/11 conflicts (over 432,000 civilians), with indirect tolls reaching 4.5 million to 4.7 million from ruined societies and economies. U.S. military fatalities hit 6,000 to 7,000 by Obama’s end, and costs exceed $8 trillion—trillions in borrowed funds, veterans’ care, and lost opportunities—yielding zero meaningful benefits for ordinary Americans, shattered families, fallen soldiers, wasted taxpayer dollars, and a nation weakened rather than strengthened.

Donald Trump, however, has masterfully struck the ideal equilibrium: resolute restraint to protect American interests first, coupled with precise, high-impact interventions that avoid quagmires.

In his first term, he initiated no new wars and achieved the historic Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and multiple Arab nations for unprecedented regional stability. In his second term, he has acted decisively yet surgically—obliterating Iran’s nuclear program through targeted strikes without boots on the ground, neutralizing Mexican cartel leader El Mencho, and executing a swift six-minute operation to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro—delivering results that eluded predecessors from Reagan to Biden.

Most extraordinarily, as the self-proclaimed “president of peace,” Trump has brokered eight landmark peace deals in record time: expansions of the Abraham Accords (including Kazakhstan and pushes toward Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Somaliland); de-escalation with Iran; resolutions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, Egypt and Ethiopia, Serbia and Kosovo; and a transformative ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict that secured the release of all hostages, established reconstruction frameworks, and advanced enduring stability.

He even toppled the Ayatollah regime—a decisive blow no prior leader could accomplish—earning widespread acclaim, with reports indicating overwhelming support from Iranians themselves, 81%, for these actions in a nation of 90 million. Trump is no Dick Cheney 2.0; he is no warmongering neo-con craving endless occupations.

As an unwavering anti-war voice, I place full confidence in his impeccable record: strength without overreach, deals that deliver, and leadership that puts America—and peace—first. Give him the time he needs—regime dynamics in a vast nation like Iran demand patience—but the results speak for themselves.

God bless President Trump and the U.S. military.

Roman Medeiros graduated from Mission High School in San Luis Obispo. He is a Gen-Z political commentator and the host of the The Roman Medeiros Show. He is the chairman of San Luis Obispo Young Republicans and a Central Coast college student.

