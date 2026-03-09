Motorcyclist killed in crash in rural Paso Robles

March 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into the back of a sedan on Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., 47-year-old Russell Palomino of Visalia was headed eastbound on Highway 46 near Geneseo Road on a 2024 Harley-Davidson at a “high rate of speed.” At the same time, 21-year-old Antonio Hernandez of Shandon was also headed eastbound when Palomino crashed into the back of his sedan.

Palomino was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

The impact propelled the sedan across the westbound lanes of Highway 46 and onto the westbound shoulder. Neither Hernandez nor any of his three passengers were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

