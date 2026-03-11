Band member busted for painting graffiti in Atascadero

March 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An Atascadero police officer arrested a 20-year-old Grover Beach man for felony vandalism after the officer spotted him spray-painting graffiti on the wall of a local business. Officers suspect the graffiti was an attempt to promote the suspect’s band.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on March 6, the sergeant was patrolling the 5900 block of Entrada Avenue when he spotted someone who appeared to be vandalizing a business. The sergeant attempted to detain Michael Josiah Brown to investigate, but he ran from the area.

After a search, officers found Brown hiding behind Malibu Brew in the 5900 block of West Mall. The sergeant learned Brown had reportedly performed earlier in the evening with a band at a nearby business

Officers also located fresh graffiti at two businesses in the 5900 block of Entrada displaying the band’s name. It is believed the graffiti had been done to promote Brown’s band.

Officers booked Brown in San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer. Officers are working to track down Mr. Brown’s accomplices.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident or others who may have been involved to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

