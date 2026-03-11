Driver reaches for sunglasses, hits parked car in San Luis Obispo

March 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver slammed into a parked car in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning, leaving the driver’s vehicle stuck on the side of the other car, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the driver of a white Audi sedan was traveling on Felton Way when they reached for their sunglasses, swerved and collided with the parked car. The right front bumper of the Audi became airborne and wedged against a window on the driver’s side of the parked car, a Kia sedan.

No one suffered injuries in the crash. Police do not suspect DUI factored into the collision.

