Fire burns outbuildings and workshop in Atascadero

March 10, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Monday evening in Atascadero that burned a pair of outbuildings and part of a large workshop.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning in the area of 7135 and 7145 Sycamore Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found two outbuildings, a fence and a travel trailer engulfed in flames. Additionally, the blaze was spreading to an approximately 1,500-square-foot shop, according to the city of Atascadero.

Several cylinders and cans created small explosions, increasing the volume and intensity of the blaze. That created the need for a defensive fire attack, officials said.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within about 20 minutes from the time of dispatch, but the fire reportedly destroyed the two outbuildings. Fire personnel performed extensive overhaul, with some firefighters remaining on scene for three hours.

No one suffered any injuries as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire, as well as the area of ignition, remain under investigation.

