Firefighters battle chicken coup fire in rural San Luis Obispo County
December 8, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a chicken coop and an outbuilding in rural San Luis Obispo County on Monday morning.
Shortly after 9:20 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning on Chimney Rock Road near Adelaida Road. Cal Fire crews arrived to find the outbuilding next to a chicken coup fully engaged in flames.
Firefighters contained the blaze and remained on the scene for more than two hours.
Most of the chickens have been accounted for.
