Firefighters battle chicken coup fire in rural San Luis Obispo County

December 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a chicken coop and an outbuilding in rural San Luis Obispo County on Monday morning.

Shortly after 9:20 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning on Chimney Rock Road near Adelaida Road. Cal Fire crews arrived to find the outbuilding next to a chicken coup fully engaged in flames.

Firefighters contained the blaze and remained on the scene for more than two hours.

Most of the chickens have been accounted for.

