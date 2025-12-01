High surf warning for San Luis Obispo County beaches

December 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A high-surf warning is in effect for San Luis Obispo County beaches from 3 a.m. on Tuesday through 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents.

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

Forecasters warn of possible minor tidal overflows from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.”

