Our military and intelligence communities as political cannon fodder

December 1, 2025

OPINION by ANDY CALDWELL

You must have heard about the six U.S. senators who stated that the threats to our Constitution are emanating from the Trump administration and therefore both the military and intelligence community should refuse so-called “illegal orders.” Specifically, they stated, “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens… We need you to stand up for our laws, our Constitution, and who we are as Americans.”

These senators are, of course, being too clever by half. By stating that “threats are emanating,” they certainly sought to imply that Trump is already issuing illegal orders.

We know what they are hoping to do. They are hoping that neither the military nor the CIA will follow through on bombing narco-terrorist boats in the Caribbean, and that troops will no longer accept deployment to major U.S. cities to protect federal installations under attack by protestors who are attacking ICE and Border Patrol agents, up to and including, attempted murder.

There is a silence here that is beyond deafening. In what way, shape, or form have any of these senators, let alone the entire Democratic Party, shown any concern whatsoever about the narco-war being waged against the citizens of the United States?

Over 105,000 people die from drug overdoses in a year. Moreover, 76% of those deaths are from opioids, mostly related to fentanyl, and drug overdoses have killed over 1.25 million people since 1999. The vast majority of these drugs are being illegally imported into the United States primarily by way of land and sea. Over one million dead Americans and counting and the “constitutional crisis” is Trump trying to shut off the supply of the same?

We all know about the dems effort to close the border to not only illicit drugs, but also the narco-terrorists, Islamic terrorists, the Mexican drug cartels, the Chinese Triad, and others. Their effort was zero, zilch, nada!

In fact, Biden did the opposite. Instead of using the Border Patrol to stop the invasion of some 12 plus million people into this country illegally, he took the Border Patrol personnel off their patrols to help them process the illegals coming into our country.

Now that Trump is trying to round up the worst of the worst, including those with final orders to deport, those with a criminal record, and those who trafficked minors, the dems are urging a revolution against his orders?

To try and undermine our president, who is also our commander-in-chief, is extremely dangerous. In essence, these senators are asking our troops and intelligence community to make a judgement as to what is an illegal order because they can’t turn to our courts any longer for nationwide injunctions.

Nationwide injunctions are court orders that prevent the federal government from implementing a policy or law that has a cascading effect impacting the entire country, not just the parties involved in the court case.

America’s strength against losing our Constitution lies in the brilliance of our founding fathers to separate the balance of powers among the three branches of our government, the executive, the legislative and the judicial.

Because the Democratic Party won’t accept the fact that Trump has won two elections, and because they have lost control of the House, they have turned to lawfare to stop Trump at all costs. That is, they have sought to manipulate, obfuscate, and delay Trump’s ability to govern by using the judicial branch to bludgeon democracy.

Trump’s first administration faced more than half of all nationwide injunctions in the last six decades, 64 injunctions out of the total 127 nationwide injunctions issued since 1963. Thankfully, the Supreme Court delivered a monumental victory for the Constitution, striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions to interfere with the normal functioning of the executive branch.

So, now that the dems have lost their ability to handcuff Trump by way of the House and our courts, they are turning to the members of our armed services and the intelligence community to block Trump’s mandate to govern.

In essence, they want the very agencies that directly report to Trump to accomplish their political agenda because they don’t have a majority in Congress and they have been rebuked by the Supreme Court as it involves nationwide injunctions. And they say Trump is the threat to our Constitution?

In essence, these senators and the members of their own party who will not censure them, are hoping to foment nothing short of a defacto mutiny to stop Trump. These senators have, at a minimum, violated their oath of office, and worse, they are guilty of sedition.

They need to pay a price before America finds itself in the middle of an outright civil war. Their actions are part of a pattern to upend the Trump administration by hook and crook for the umpteenth time, dangerously so.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB in Santa Barbara County and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on FM 98.5, FM 99.5, AM 1240, AM 1290 and FM 96.9.

