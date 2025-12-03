Man injured after crashing e-bike into car in San Luis Obispo

December 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A man was injured Tuesday after he rode his e-bike into the side of a car on Broad Street near South Street in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a woman headed northbound on Broad Street attempted to turn left onto Branch Street when a man on an e-bike headed southbound on Branch Street hit the side of her car, a witness said. First responders transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Officers closed southbound Broad Street from Chorro to Branch Street and northbound Broad Street from Santa Barbara Avenue to Chorro Street. Travelers using Highway 227 to access south county are recommended to use Highway 101 to circumvent the area.

