Shandon man sentenced to 30 years to life for murder

December 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 34-year-old Shandon man who killed his stepmother and attempted to kill his father has been sentenced this week to 30 years to life in state prison.

On the evening of July 17, 2023, Justin Buchanan stabbed his father William Buchanan and his stepmother Kelly Buchanan multiple times. Kelly Buchanan died from her injuries. William Buchanan sustained life-threatening injuries but survived.

On Oct. 14, Buchanan pleaded guilty to all charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault with a knife.

“The tragedy of family violence leaves a lasting effect on the entire family and our community,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “While this sentence will not bring Mrs. Buchanan back, it serves to punish the killer and to send a strong message to others that we will always hold offenders accountable to the maximum extent we can under California law.”

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation.

