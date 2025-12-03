SLO County Supervisor Gibson hires wife as his legislative assistant

December 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Supervisor Bruce Gibson recently brought his wife back to work for him in his office, several county officials said. Cherie Gibson is currently serving a part-time role as Gibson’s legislative assistant.

Gibson announced earlier this year he would not run for reelection, meaning he will be out of office at the end of Dec. 2026. Gibson’s former legislative assistant, Blake Fixler, then took a position with SLO County Human Resources.

In Nov. 2012, Gibson admitted to having an adulterous affair with his then-legislative assistant Cherie Aispuro and announced plans to seek a divorce from his wife.

Because of the scandal, county staff reassigned Cherie Aispuro, who had previously worked in the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, back to her old department at $68,870 in annual salary plus benefits. Her new salary was approximately double what she made previously in the clerk’s office.

She retired with a county pension in 2019.

Bruce and Cherie Gibson are currently attending the California State Association of Counties’ Annual Conference in San Jose.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...