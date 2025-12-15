Santa Maria police arrest commercial burglar

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the officer was patrolling in the 200 block of W. Betteravia Road when he observed the male suspect. As the officer approached, 46-year-old Jaime Coria fled back into the secured lot where he attempted to hide among several parked vehicles.

Officers established a perimeter around the area and deployed a department drone. Using the drone’s thermal imaging capabilities, officers located Coria, who was taken into custody without incident.

The officer booked Coria into the Santa Maria Northern Branch Jail for commercial burglary. He remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000.