Santa Maria police arrest commercial burglar
December 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A commercial burglar is in jail after an observant Santa Maria police officer spotted him attempting to exit a secured parking lot adjacent to a closed business on Saturday.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the officer was patrolling in the 200 block of W. Betteravia Road when he observed the male suspect. As the officer approached, 46-year-old Jaime Coria fled back into the secured lot where he attempted to hide among several parked vehicles.
Officers established a perimeter around the area and deployed a department drone. Using the drone’s thermal imaging capabilities, officers located Coria, who was taken into custody without incident.
The officer booked Coria into the Santa Maria Northern Branch Jail for commercial burglary. He remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines