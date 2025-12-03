Port San Luis Harbor District again delays vote on industrialization

December 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

For the second time in several weeks, Port San Luis Harbor District commissioners voted to delay plans to accept a $3 million grant to study industrialization of the port to support offshore wind energy. On Tuesday, the commissioners voted unanimously to delay the vote while two other studies are underway.

For years, harbor district staff has discussed plans to industrialize the port. The commissioners were planning to move forward with approval of the grant on Tuesday.

While the majority of public speakers were opposed to the project, several speakers argued they needed more information to make an informed opinion.

Others argued it would be a waste of tax payer funds to pay for a study while the federal government is planning to put a halt to wind mills off the coast of Morro Bay.

The California Energy Commission Offshore Wind Energy Waterfront Facility Improvement Program Grant funds are to be used to:

1. Expand the harbor district’s capacity to effectively oversee the development of a potential

Port San Luis terminal and support the realization of a new long-term revenue stream for

the district.

2. Deepen local community, tribal, stakeholder, and government agency education and

engagement on the proposed terminal development opportunity.

3. Position residents, local community organizations, interested stakeholder organizations,

and local tribal individuals and governments to realize benefits from the potential

development of the Port San Luis terminal.

4. Update the proposed Port San Luis terminal’s engineering design and prepare the

project for future development phases (submission of permits).

5. Develop an emissions-reduction strategy for the proposed terminal development project.

6. Identify workforce development and supply chain opportunities for local individuals,

educational institutions, and businesses.

