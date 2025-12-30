Two storms, more rain headed to San Luis Obispo County
December 30, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Two storms will bring primarily mild to moderate rainfall to San Luis Obispo County beginning on Tuesday evening and lasting through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rainfall is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Expect 1 to 3 inches of rain this week in most areas and 3 to 5 inches in some some upper elevations.
As the ground is already saturated from the last storm to pass through the Central Coast, expect possible flooding and mudslides.
