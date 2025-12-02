Front Page  »  

Woman killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Atascadero

December 1, 2025

By ROBERT HANSEN

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Atascadero on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 10 a.m., 66-year-old Gary Tipton attempted to turn onto the southbound Highway 101 offramp at San Anselmo Road when he struck a woman who was walking in the crosswalk. The victim, 69-year-old Rachel Hoffman of Atascadero, died at the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing.

 


Driver not under the influence? How does this happen in clear view and broad daylight while the victim is in the crosswalk? I was fortunate to avoid hitting a homeless woman who was lying on the pavement at this very location while I was driving and turning onto the same onramp, in the dark, late at night. This incident is so damn sad. We all need to be less hurried, less distracted, and more vigilant while driving. The same goes for cyclists and pedestrians.


