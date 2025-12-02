Woman killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Atascadero
December 1, 2025
By ROBERT HANSEN
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Atascadero on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 10 a.m., 66-year-old Gary Tipton attempted to turn onto the southbound Highway 101 offramp at San Anselmo Road when he struck a woman who was walking in the crosswalk. The victim, 69-year-old Rachel Hoffman of Atascadero, died at the scene.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing.
