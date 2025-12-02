San Luis Obispo County backyard burning season opening

December 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following recent rains, San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday announced plans to allow backyard burning beginning Dec. 8. With green grass emerging throughout the county, and stabilized fuel moisture levels, SLO County staff determined it is safe to resume controlled burning on approved burn days.

The 2025–2026 burn season:

• Streamlined permitting by using SLO Clean Air to obtain a permit. Residents will receive both the APCD backyard burn permit and Cal Fire’s residential burn permit simultaneously when the burn season opens.

• Online Permit Access: New applicants can obtain their burn permits online, eliminating the need for paper forms or in-person visits. Applicants will need to call to complete the payment process.

• For agricultural burning, individuals who meet Cal Fire’s criteria for burn permits must apply online through Cal Fire’s online application.

• Always adhere to the terms and conditions of your burn permit.

• Monitor weather conditions and only burn on permissive burn days.

• Ensure that a water source and tools are available on-site for fire control, and never leave your burn

unattended.

• Follow all local and state regulations to minimize smoke impacts on air quality.

For more information about the backyard burning program, visit the SLO County APCD website or contact SLO County Cal Fire at (805) 242-6250.

