Santa Maria officers arrest another teen with a gun

January 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested another teen with a gun on Saturday, one of at least five teens arrested in the past four months with a firearm in the city, police said. The arrest was part of the police department’s proactive enforcement policy.

Shortly after 10:10 p.m., members of the Santa Maria Police Department’s Gang Suppression Team attempted to speak with two teens who were consuming alcohol and trespassing in the mall parking structure on E. Main Street. One of the juveniles fled on foot and got into a nearby vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the 17-year-old male passenger, who was found in possession of a .40-caliber firearm. The juvenile was arrested for firearm possession and related charges.

