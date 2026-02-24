Investigators identify Nipomo woman killed in crash
February 23, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Investigators identified the Nipomo woman killed Saturday evening in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Maria as 46-year-old Maria Juarez Moreno.
Shortly before midnight, a vehicle crashed into Moreno as she walked across the intersection of Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road. Emergency responders pronounced Moreno dead at the scene.
The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.
During their investigation, officers located the suspect vehicle and identified the suspect as a 30-year-old male resident of Santa Maria. Officers arrested the currently unidentified suspect and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines