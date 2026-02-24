Investigators identify Nipomo woman killed in crash

February 23, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Investigators identified the Nipomo woman killed Saturday evening in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Maria as 46-year-old Maria Juarez Moreno.

Shortly before midnight, a vehicle crashed into Moreno as she walked across the intersection of Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road. Emergency responders pronounced Moreno dead at the scene.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

During their investigation, officers located the suspect vehicle and identified the suspect as a 30-year-old male resident of Santa Maria. Officers arrested the currently unidentified suspect and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges.

