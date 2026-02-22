Person injured in rollover crash at the Oceano Dunes
February 22, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
One person was injured in a rollover crash at the Oceano Dunes on Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 6 p.m., a caller reported the crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation. State Parks then determined that rapid air transport to a trauma center was required.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter transported the victim to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment.
State Park rangers are investigating the crash.
“ATV riders are reminded to always wear appropriate safety restraints and protective equipment while operating off-highway vehicles,” according to the CHP.
