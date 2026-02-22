Firefighters battle two arson fires in Santa Maria
February 22, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters battled two suspected arson fires at apartment complexes in Santa Maria on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at the Twin Palms Apartments on E Bunny Avenue. Firefighters evacuated residents and then quickly extinguished the blaze.
Approximately an hour later, a second 9-1-1 caller reported a fire burning at the St. Claire Apartments on Biscayne Street. The circumstances in the second fire were similar to the first fire.
Investigators are asking that anyone with any information or potential leads contact the Santa Maria Police Department or the Santa Maria Fire Department.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines