Firefighters battle two arson fires in Santa Maria

February 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters battled two suspected arson fires at apartment complexes in Santa Maria on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at the Twin Palms Apartments on E Bunny Avenue. Firefighters evacuated residents and then quickly extinguished the blaze.

Approximately an hour later, a second 9-1-1 caller reported a fire burning at the St. Claire Apartments on Biscayne Street. The circumstances in the second fire were similar to the first fire.

Investigators are asking that anyone with any information or potential leads contact the Santa Maria Police Department or the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...