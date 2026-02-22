Hit-and-run driver kills Nipomo woman in Santa Maria
February 22, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A hit-and-run driver killed a 46-year-old Nipomo woman on Saturday evening in Santa Maria.
Shortly before midnight, a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road. Emergency responders pronounced the Nipomo woman dead at the scene.
Her name is not being released pending notification of her next of kin.
The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.
During their investigation, officers located the suspect vehicle and identified the suspect as a 30-year-old male resident of Santa Maria. Officers arrested the currently unidentified suspect and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges.
