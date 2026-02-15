San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying alleged thieves

February 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole a purse from a 74-year-old woman who was shopping at Trader Joe’s on Feb. 6.

The thieves then headed to Best Buy and Dollar Tree on Madonna Road where they used the stolen credit cards to purchase items. Including the merchandise purchased online, the thieves spent $5,062 on the victim’s credit card.

The two suspects were seen using the stolen credit cards immediately after the theft occurred.

One of the suspects is a heavyset Hispanic man wearing a cap. The second suspect is a younger and thinner Hispanic man who was also wearing a cap.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the thieves to call Officer McLean at (805) 594-8066 and reference case 260206073.

This type of two-person theft scheme is on the rise in San Luis Obispo County.

