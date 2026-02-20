SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding’s false allegations blowup

February 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

In most cases of false allegations of campaign contribution violations, it takes the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) a year or more to investigate, but not in the case of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding’s recent mudslinging.

Political Consultant Tom Fulks accused Paulding’s opponent Adam Verdin of violating campaign contribution limits in a Feb. 12 Facebook post. Later that day, Verdin’s committee chair and former election law attorney Chuck Bell explained that one of the donations was for the primary election and the other was for the general election.

Not only was it legal, the explanation was included in Verdin’s campaign disclosures.

And even after Bell explained the law, Paulding filed formal complaints on Feb. 15 with the California Fair Political Practices Commission and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office accusing Verdin of violating the law.

Paulding then announced his accusation on Facebook.

“Moments like this require steady, principled leadership at the local level,” Paulding wrote on a Facebook post announcing he had reported Verdin for a campaign finance violation. “If you care about integrity in our elections and believe in transparent, accountable government, stand with our campaign today.”

Paulding, who is an attorney, led the charge to lower the limit in 2023 from $25,000 to $5,900 per election.

Three days after Pauling filed the complaint, the FPPC rejected his request for an investigation because Verdin’s actions were legal.

On Feb. 19, SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow also sent a letter to Paulding saying his office had closed “your referred complaint having found no evidence to support your allegation.”

“Dirty politics doesn’t win in South County, truth does,” Verdin said. “When elected officials resort to political theatrics and false accusations, it doesn’t just hurt a campaign, it erodes public trust and discourages good people from engaging in local government.”

