Brush fire burns 100 acres near Huasna

March 21, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A brush fire burned 100 acres northeast of Huasna on Friday.

Shortly after 11:30, a caller reported the fire burning near Caldwell Mesa Road and Forest Route 31S04, according to Cal Fire. Initially, fire officials reported the blaze burned 50 acres.

Firefighters established a dozer line around the perimeter of the blaze.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Cal Fire stated the blaze had burned 100 acres of brush and was 0% contained. However, the fire response concluded at 7:43 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County PulsePoint app.

The blaze burned in an area already planned for a range improvement project on a permissive burn day, according to Cal Fire. The blaze resulted in a reduction in receptive fuels, which aligns with long-term mitigation objectives and contributes to there being more manageable fire behavior during future incidents.

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