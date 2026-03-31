Car slams into tree in San Luis Obispo

March 31, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car slammed into a tree on Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the driver escaped uninjured after crashing a sedan into a tree in the 800 block of Santa Rosa Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Police do not suspect DUI factored into the crash.

The car sustained major front end damage. City staff will determine whether, for safety reasons, the tree needs to be removed and replaced.

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