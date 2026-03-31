Car slams into tree in San Luis Obispo
March 31, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A car slammed into a tree on Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the driver escaped uninjured after crashing a sedan into a tree in the 800 block of Santa Rosa Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.
Police do not suspect DUI factored into the crash.
The car sustained major front end damage. City staff will determine whether, for safety reasons, the tree needs to be removed and replaced.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines