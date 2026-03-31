CHP confirms woman killed in three vehicle crash near San Luis Obispo

March 30, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A passenger was killed in a three-car crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo on Saturday night. In addition, responders transported five injured people to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was attempting to make a left turn from Higuera Ranch across the northbound lanes and onto southbound Highway 101 when a Toyota Highlander crashed into the Camry. The crash propelled the Highlander across both southbound lanes and onto the shoulder of the highway.

The Camry landed in a northbound lane, with major damage. In the front passenger seat, a woman opened the car door and began to step out.

However, the driver of a Hyundai Tucson was headed northbound on Highway 101 and crashed into the Camry. The crash threw the woman onto the Highway 101 left turn lane to Higuera Ranch. Responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Ambulances transported two adult drivers and three juvenile passenger to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“The San Luis Obispo Area CHP is heartbroken from this crash,” Lieutenant James Ferguson said. “We encourage everyone to look both ways, plan your day with extra time and always be aware of approaching traffic.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...