Driver hits sheriff’s vehicle in Los Osos, flees scene

March 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a parked San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s vehicle on Saturday night.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a white colored sedan was driving westbound on Los Osos Valley Road near Bay Boulevard when the driver turned their sedan to the right and crashed into the left side of the parked sheriff’s vehicle. The white sedan then fled the scene northbound on Fairchild Way.

The unoccupied sheriff’s vehicle was parked on the north side of Los Osos Valley Road.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding the crash to call the San Luis Obispo area CHP office at (805)-594-8700.

“We encourage community accountability in instances like this, to build safer stronger San Luis Obispo neighborhoods” said San Luis Obispo Lieutenant Ferguson. The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.

