Inmate died at San Luis Obispo County Jail

March 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 48-year-old inmate died at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., staff was dispensing medication to inmates when they recognized an incarcerated person was in medical distress. Custody and nursing staff immediately attempted to render medical aid and CPR until paramedics arrived, according to a press release.

The inmate, Trenidad Castilleja of San Luis Obispo, remained unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by paramedics.

A cause of death is unknown until an autopsy can be performed. No foul play is suspected.

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested Castilleja on three separate cases on Dec. 12, 2024 and booked him in the county jail.

Castilleja had a long history of incarceration with 24 booking since 1998 on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, forgery, making terrorist threats, burglary and mutiple counts of drunk driving.

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