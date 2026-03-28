Texting violation leads to firearm, DUI charges in Grover Beach

March 28, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A man spotted texting while driving in Grover Beach was busted for carrying a loaded firearm and driving under the influence.

A Grover Beach police officer recently stopped a man he spotted using a cell phone while driving. During the investigation, officers determined the driver was under the influence.

In addition, officers located a loaded firearm and two aerial fireworks inside the vehicle, which were confiscated.

The driver was arrested for the following violations

• Driving under the influence

• Possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle

• Possession of aerial fireworks

“Turns out texting, drinking, carrying a loaded firearm and possessing fireworks in your car is not the winning combination,” police said. “What began as a traffic violation quickly became more serious—serving as a reminder that a traffic stop is never routine.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...