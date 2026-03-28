Texting violation leads to firearm, DUI charges in Grover Beach
March 28, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A man spotted texting while driving in Grover Beach was busted for carrying a loaded firearm and driving under the influence.
A Grover Beach police officer recently stopped a man he spotted using a cell phone while driving. During the investigation, officers determined the driver was under the influence.
In addition, officers located a loaded firearm and two aerial fireworks inside the vehicle, which were confiscated.
The driver was arrested for the following violations
• Driving under the influence
• Possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle
• Possession of aerial fireworks
“Turns out texting, drinking, carrying a loaded firearm and possessing fireworks in your car is not the winning combination,” police said. “What began as a traffic violation quickly became more serious—serving as a reminder that a traffic stop is never routine.”
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