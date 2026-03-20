Pismo Beach shooting suspects in custody

March 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The three suspects in the shooting of a teenager in Pismo Beach in December are now in custody. Two suspects were arrested on Thursday and the third suspect was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 28, a 9-1-1 caller reported a shooting victim the pedestrian tunnel connecting the 800 block of Bello Street with Price Street. Officers then located a 14-year-old boy with a minor injury to a finger.

During their investigation, officers determined three young men confronted the teen about his necklace. The altercation became physical with the suspects forcibly removing the necklace from the teen’s neck.

One of the suspects then shot the teen in the finger.

After an extensive investigation, and with the help of the Santa Maria Police Department, Pismo Beach detectives identified the three suspects involved in the incident as 22-year-old Gregorio Morales, 20-year-old Noel Martinez Garcia and 20-year-old Jaime Manuel Jr., all of Santa Maria.

The use of city surveillance cameras and license plate readers played a key role in assisting detectives with identifying the suspects.

On Thursday, law enforcement served arrest warrants and three residential search warrants. As a result, Garcia and Manuel were arrested without incident and transported to the San Luis Obispo County where they are being held without bail for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and conspiracy. Morales is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...