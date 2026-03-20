San Luis Obispo’s Saint Patrick’s Day enforcement recap

March 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to reduce street parties, vandalism and alcohol related crimes; the San Luis Obispo Police Department enacted a safety enhancement zone for Saint Patrick’s day and the two adjacent weekends. SLO released data on citations and arrests in the enhancement zone on Thursday.

Over the two weekends, fines for noise, unruly gathering, open container and public urination were doubled. Multiple agencies helped keep order in the community.

On March 14 which was also known at St. Fratty’s Day, the SLO Police Department requested personnel from state and outside county agencies to assist with maintaining order.

Citations and arrests during the safety enhancement zone weekends and Saint Patrick’s Day:

March 6 through 9

Noise violation – 10

Unruly gathering – 0

Open container – 4

Public urination – 0

Drunk in public arrest – 3

Minor in possession arrest – 0

Driving under the influence arrest – 2

March 13 through 16

Noise violation – 12

Unruly gathering – 0

Open container – 9

Public urination – 1

Drunk in public arrest – 2

Minor in possession arrest – 0

Driving under the influence arrest – 1

March 17

Noise violation – 1

Unruly gathering – 0

Open container – 0

Public urination – 0

Drunk in public arrest – 0

Minor in possession arrest – 0

Driving under the influence arrest – 0

“We are pleased to acknowledge the significant decrease in alcohol related violations from 2025 to 2026,” according to the SLO Police Department. “We greatly appreciate the continued collaboration with Cal Poly University, the allied agencies who assisted the Saturday event, the Downtown Association and downtown bars and restaurants that provided a safe environment for the celebration, and our community members who celebrated responsibly. “

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