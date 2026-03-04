Police pursuit causes lockdown of Grover Beach Elementary School
March 3, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The pursuit of a wanted felon led to a brief lockdown of Grover Beach Elementary School on Tuesday.
Shortly before noon, Grover Beach officers pulled over a felon wanted by the Santa Rosa Police Department. Though the man initially stopped, he then sped away leading officers on a high-speed chase.
The chase concluded directly in front of Grover Beach Elementary School.
Officers took the suspect into custody, and school administrators lifted the lifted the lockdown.
