Santa Maria police investigating pair of shootings

March 4, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place in the northern Santa Barbara County city on Tuesday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. a Santa Maria Police Department School Resource Officer assigned to Santa Maria High School reported several gunshots coming from the area of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue. Authorities placed the high school on lockdown as a precautionary measure, and patrol officers arrived in the area to investigate.

Officers found evidence of a shooting in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street, but did not locate any victims, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Investigators determined there to be no threat to Santa Maria High School nor its students.

Authorities lifted the lockdown. School officials released students without incident.

While officers were investigating the first shooting, police received new reports of shots fired. Officers responded to the south parking structure of the Santa Maria Town Center Mall and found evidence of a shooting involving two vehicles. There were no reports of injuries.

It is currently unclear whether the shootings are related. Both shootings remain under investigation.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about either of the shootings call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

