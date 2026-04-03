Alleged drunk driver hits parked truck in San Luis Obispo

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a parked truck early Friday morning in San Luis Obispo, according to police.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a resident on the 2100 block of Johnson Avenue called 9-1-1 to report hearing a car wreck outside their home. Officers and firefighters arrived to find a Toyota truck had collided with a parked white truck.

The alleged drunk driver was not injured in the crash. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving and booked them in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.