Coastal areas in SLO, Santa Barbara counties under wind advisory

April 16, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Strong winds are in store for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches later today, with a wind advisory in effect on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory includes forecast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph. There is an increased chance of power outages.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.,” according to the National Weather Service. “Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...