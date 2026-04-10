Road rage incident in Santa Maria leads to narcotics, weapons charges

April 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 30-year-old man with a large quantity of drugs and a loaded gun was arrested after an alleged road rage incident on Thursday in Santa Maria.

Shortly before midnight, police officers pulled over Javier Barrientos’ vehicle regarding the alleged road rage incident. Officers saw narcotics in plain view inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics as well as a loaded handgun. Officers arrested Barrientos for numerous felony drug and weapon-related violations and booked him in the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail.

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