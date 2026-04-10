Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in multi-vehicle Arroyo Grande crash

April 10, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Arroyo Grande Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a motorcycle and two other vehicles collided on the 1100 block of W. Branch Street, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and rendered aid to the injured motorcyclist until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

Responders transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital. The motorcyclist remained in serious but stable condition, as of Thursday evening.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene following the collision. They cooperated with investigators.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Grover Beach Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Five Cities Fire Authority, San Luis Ambulance and Arroyo Grande Public Works Department assisted with the response to the multi-vehicle crash.

Arroyo Grande police request that anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information about it contact Detective Tim Ramirez at (805) 473-5110.

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