Arroyo Grande assailants urinate on, assault homeless man
April 11, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Two Arroyo Grande men are facing multiple felony charges after one of then urinated on an elderly homeless man followed by both of the suspects assaulting the victim last month.
Shortly before 2 a.m.on March 20, a 9-1-1 caller reported an assault at Elm Street Park. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the victim, an elderly, homeless man.
The victim told officers he had been sleeping under the Elm Street Park gazebo when he woke up to a man urinating on him. After confronting the suspect, he was violently attacked by the man who peed on him and a second suspect, both of whom repeatedly kicked the victim in the head and torso.
Responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The city’s safety camera system captured the assault. Investigators were able to identify, and later arrest18-year-old Malachy Damien Hayes on charges of battery and elder abuse, and 20-year-old
Boaz Winslow Brigham for battery, elder abuse and assault by use of force.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Tim Ramirez at (805) 473-5110.
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