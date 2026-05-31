Santa Maria teen shoots firearm in front of residences, arrested

May 30, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Maria teenager was booked into juvenile hall after the teen fired shots in front of several residences this week, according to police.

On May 29, a 911 caller reported a male firing a handgun in front of a residence on the 800 block of W. McElhaney Avenue. Officers arrived to find the teen had entered the house.

Officers established a containment area around the residence and brought in a crisis negotiation team. The juvenile then exited the residence and was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.

During the investigation, officers located a Glock 22 handgun with an obliterated serial number in the juvenile’s bedroom. Officers also determined the teen was involved in a similar incident on May 28.

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