Santa Maria teen shoots firearm in front of residences, arrested
May 30, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A Santa Maria teenager was booked into juvenile hall after the teen fired shots in front of several residences this week, according to police.
On May 29, a 911 caller reported a male firing a handgun in front of a residence on the 800 block of W. McElhaney Avenue. Officers arrived to find the teen had entered the house.
Officers established a containment area around the residence and brought in a crisis negotiation team. The juvenile then exited the residence and was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.
During the investigation, officers located a Glock 22 handgun with an obliterated serial number in the juvenile’s bedroom. Officers also determined the teen was involved in a similar incident on May 28.
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