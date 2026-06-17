Burglar caught changing clothes at Grover Beach residence

June 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 36-year-old woman is in jail after she changed clothes while she burglarized a home in Grover Beach on Tuesday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a homeowner on the 200 block of north 10th Street was monitoring a live bedroom security camera when she spotted the burglar.The suspect was rummaging through the bedroom and talking with the homeowner through the camera system.

Police officers responded immediately, established a perimeter around the residence, and evacuated Ramona Garden Park for safety.

Officers located and detained Alyssa Scheidt, who had two sets of the homeowner’s vehicle keys, near the home.

Officers booked Scheidt in San Luis Obispo County Jail for burglary.

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