Man arrested after pepper spraying family at San Luis Obispo Food 4 Less

July 31, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officers arrested a Bakersfield man who pepper sprayed a family during an argument in the San Luis Obispo Food 4 Less parking lot on Thursday.

Shortly before noon, a family of five adults and two children got into an argument with Travis Franco, 38. During the argument, one of the adult victims feared for the safety of their family and displayed pepper spray to force Franco to leave them alone, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Franco then retreated to his vehicle and returned with his own pepper spray. The Bakersfield man sprayed the adults and children. As police were called, he fled the scene.

San Luis Obispo fire and ambulance personnel arrived at the scene and treated the victims.

Authorities issued a countywide alert for Franco. CHP officers and Port San Luis Harbor Patrol personnel later located him in Avila Beach.

San Luis Obispo police officers responded and took Franco into custody. When officers arrested Franco, he had a handgun in his vehicle that was not stored in compliance with California law. Officers seized the gun.

Police transported Franco to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was booked on charges of felony child abuse, misdemeanor unlawful use of pepper spray and misdemeanor improper storage of a firearm in a vehicle.

Investigators ask that anyone who has additional information about the incident contact Officer Bracy at (805) 594-8087 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...