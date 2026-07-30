San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying thieves

July 30, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two men who are suspected of stealing merchaise from local businesses earlier this week.

On Monday, the two males allegedly took 20 graphing calculators from Target on Los Osos Valley Road. The calculators are valued at over $2,000.

Shortly after the Target theft, one of the suspects went to Home Depot were he is suspected of stealing nine Milwaukee brand batteries with a value of over $2,000.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspects to call Officer Dominguez at (805) 594-8111 and reference case 260727094.

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