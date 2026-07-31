Cal Poly delays opening new dorm, requiring some students to have roommates

July 30, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Cal Poly has delayed the opening of a new residence hall, resulting in some students who signed up for signed up for single-occupancy rooms being required to have a roommate.

The university is currently in constructing a student housing development on campus. The first building of the multi-phase project was due to open for the upcoming fall semester, but has now been delayed.

As a result of the delay, the university is converting four-bedroom, four person apartments in Poly Canyon Village to three-bedroom, six-person apartments. The three-bedroom apartments will also have a designated study room.

The change will temporarily require some students who signed up for single-occupancy rooms to share their rooms with another student. While the change is in place, the impacted students will receive a 50% reduction in their housing fees.

When the new housing complex opens, the Poly Canyon apartments will return to their original occupancy plans.

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