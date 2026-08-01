Dead body found beside Highway 101 in Templeton

July 31, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities found a dead body lying beside Highway 101 in Templeton on Friday morning.

The body was found lying off of southbound Highway 101 near Vineyard Drive at about 11 a.m. The deceased person was reportedly first spotted by Caltrans personnel, though CHP officers were also responding to a nearby two-vehicle crash.

Law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene to investigate the death. Traffic backed up in the area as emergency personnel were gathered at the scene.

Officials have yet to disclose the identity of the deceased person or a cause of death.

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